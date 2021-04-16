Social Influence is a journal that provides an integrated focus for research into this important, dynamic, and multi-disciplinary field. Topics covered include: conformity, norms, social influence tactics such as norm of reciprocity, authority, scarcity, interpersonal influence, persuasion, power, advertising, mass media effects, political persuasion, propaganda, comparative influence, compliance, minority influence, influence in groups, cultic influence, social movements, social contagions, rumors, resistance to influence, influence across cultures, and the history of influence research. This journal is of interest to social psychologists, political psychologists, consumer psychologists, organizational psychologists, sociologists, communication researchers, and anyone interested in any aspect of social influence.

Flattering rivals gains politicians more votes

Focusing on the negative aspects of one's political opponent has become the norm in election campaigns across the world. But a recent study by Nicoletta Cavazza published in Social Influence shows that it could be in politicians' ...

Aug 9, 2016

Celebrity endorsements not always a good bet, study shows

(Phys.org) -- Companies paying celebrities big money to endorse their products may not realize that negative perceptions about a celebrity are more likely to transfer to an endorsed brand than are positive ones, according ...

Jun 21, 2012

