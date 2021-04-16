Social Influence is a journal that provides an integrated focus for research into this important, dynamic, and multi-disciplinary field. Topics covered include: conformity, norms, social influence tactics such as norm of reciprocity, authority, scarcity, interpersonal influence, persuasion, power, advertising, mass media effects, political persuasion, propaganda, comparative influence, compliance, minority influence, influence in groups, cultic influence, social movements, social contagions, rumors, resistance to influence, influence across cultures, and the history of influence research. This journal is of interest to social psychologists, political psychologists, consumer psychologists, organizational psychologists, sociologists, communication researchers, and anyone interested in any aspect of social influence.

