Founded in 1974, Social Indicators Research has become a leading journal for the publication of research results dealing with measurement of the quality of life. These studies - empirical, philosophical and methodological - encompass the whole spectrum of society, including the individual, public and private organizations, and municipal, country, regional, national and international systems. Topics covered include health, population, shelter, transportation, the natural environment, social customs and morality, mental health, law enforcement, politics, education, religion, the media and the arts, science and technology, economics, poverty, and welfare.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/social+sciences/journal/11205 Impact factor 1.131 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA