Founded in 1974, Social Indicators Research has become a leading journal for the publication of research results dealing with measurement of the quality of life. These studies - empirical, philosophical and methodological - encompass the whole spectrum of society, including the individual, public and private organizations, and municipal, country, regional, national and international systems. Topics covered include health, population, shelter, transportation, the natural environment, social customs and morality, mental health, law enforcement, politics, education, religion, the media and the arts, science and technology, economics, poverty, and welfare.

An extended critique of the EIGE Gender Equality Index

New research by staff from Social Statistics has reviewed the methodology of one of the most comprehensive indices of gender equality, the Gender Equality Index by the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE).

Oct 13, 2023

Study charts America's monthly struggle with COVID-19 hardships

As many as one in five Americans experienced multiple hardships during the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the most common combination being job insecurity paired with mental health issues, according to a new study ...

Aug 30, 2023

Civic engagement does not improve well-being

Whether somebody engages civically or not, does not substantially influence their well-being. This is the central finding from two recent studies from Germany and the UK, conducted by researchers from the Universities of ...

Jan 21, 2022

Inequality is bad for society, economic prosperity good

Rich countries vary a lot when it comes to health and social problems. A comparison of social ills ranging from intentional homicides to obesity rates in 40 rich societies shows that Asian and European countries fare much ...

Jan 24, 2020

Artificial intelligence predicts corruption

Researchers from the University of Valladolid (Spain) have created a computer model based on neural networks that calculates the probability in Spanish provinces of corruption, as well as the conditions that favor it. This ...

Jan 23, 2018

