The SIAM Journal on Mathematical Analysis features research articles of the highest quality employing innovative analytical techniques to treat problems in the natural sciences. Every paper has content that is primarily analytical and that employs mathematical methods in such areas as partial differential equations, the calculus of variations, functional analysis, approximation theory, harmonic or wavelet analysis, or dynamical systems. Additionally, every paper relates to a model for natural phenomena in such areas as fluid mechanics, materials science, quantum mechanics, biomathematics, mathematical physics, or to the computational analysis of such phenomena.

Publisher Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics Website http://www.siam.org/journals/sima.php

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA