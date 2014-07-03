The SIAM Journal on Mathematical Analysis features research articles of the highest quality employing innovative analytical techniques to treat problems in the natural sciences. Every paper has content that is primarily analytical and that employs mathematical methods in such areas as partial differential equations, the calculus of variations, functional analysis, approximation theory, harmonic or wavelet analysis, or dynamical systems. Additionally, every paper relates to a model for natural phenomena in such areas as fluid mechanics, materials science, quantum mechanics, biomathematics, mathematical physics, or to the computational analysis of such phenomena.

Publisher
Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
Website
http://www.siam.org/journals/sima.php

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

SIAM Journal on Mathematical Analysis

A model for Bluetongue disease dynamics in cattle

In a paper recently published in the SIAM Journal on Mathematical Analysis, authors Stephen Gourley, Gergely Röst, and Horst Thieme model disease persistence of a virus called Bluetongue using a system of several delay differential ...

Mathematics

Jul 3, 2014

0

0

Mathematically modeling species dispersal

Dispersal is an ecological process involving the movement of an organism or multiple organisms away from their birth site to another location or population where they settle and reproduce. An important topic in ecology and ...

Mathematics

Jul 3, 2014

0

0

Predicting burglary patterns through math modeling of crime

Pattern formation in physical, biological, and sociological systems has been studied for many years. Despite the fact that these subject areas are completely diverse, the mathematics that describes underlying patterns in ...

Mathematics

May 31, 2012

4

1