The SIAM Journal on Applied Mathematics is an interdisciplinary journal containing research articles that treat scientific problems using methods that are of mathematical interest. Appropriate subject areas include the physical, engineering, financial, and life sciences. Examples are problems in fluid mechanics, including reaction-diffusion problems, sedimentation, combustion, and transport theory; solid mechanics; elasticity; electromagnetic theory and optics; materials science; mathematical biology, including population dynamics, biomechanics, and physiology; linear and nonlinear wave propagation, including scattering theory and wave propagation in random media; inverse problems; nonlinear dynamics; and stochastic processes, including queueing theory. Mathematical techniques of interest include asymptotic methods, bifurcation theory, dynamical systems theory, complex network theory, computational methods, and probabilistic and statistical methods. The SIAM Journal on Applied Mathematics is the founding journal of the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics.  The first volume of the journal appeared in 1953 and the foundations and evolution of applied mathematics can be found within its pages.

Publisher
Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
Website
http://www.siam.org/journals/siap.php

New mathematical tools to study opinion dynamics

Research published in the SIAM Journal on Applied Mathematics describes a new mathematical model for studying influence across social networks. Using tools from the field of topology, Robert Ghrist and Ph.D. graduate Jakob ...

Mathematics

Oct 6, 2021

0

610

The mathematics of prey detection in spider orb-webs

Spider webs are one of nature's most fascinating manifestations. Many spiders extrude proteinaceous silk to weave sticky webs that ensnare unsuspecting prey who venture into their threads. Despite their elasticity, these ...

Mathematics

Dec 12, 2019

0

856

Improving geothermal HVAC systems with mathematics

Extreme weather events, water shortages, and other consequences of climate change have challenged—and compromised—energy infrastructure around the world. Increased energy consumption is threatening the longevity of a ...

Mathematics

Feb 12, 2019

0

5

A model for autoignition in turbulent jets

Jets are rapid streams of liquids or gases that forcefully shoot into a surrounding medium. When ignitable substances are involved, combustion—rapid chemical reactions that result in heat and light—can occur. Combustion ...

Mathematics

Mar 9, 2018

0

13

