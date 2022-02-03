Sexuality & Culture offers an international forum for analysis of ethical, cultural, psychological, social, and political issues related to sexual relationships and sexual behavior. Coverage extends to sexual consent and sexual responsibility; harassment and freedom of speech; privacy; censorship and pornography; impact of film and literature on sexual relationships; and university and governmental regulation of intimate relationships, such as interracial relationships and student-professor relationships.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/social+sciences/journal/12119

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA