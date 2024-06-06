Sex Roles is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by Springer. The Editor-in-Chief is Irene H. Frieze. Articles appearing in Sex Roles are written from a feminist perspective, and topics span gender role socialization, gendered perceptions and behaviors, gender stereotypes, body image, violence against women, gender issues in employment and work environments, sexual orientation and identity, and methodological issues in gender research. Sex Roles is abstracted/indexed in:

Publisher Springer Science+Business Media Springer Website http://www.springer.com/psychology/gender+studies/journal/11199 Impact factor 0.743 (2008)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA