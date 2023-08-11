Scripta Materialia is a LETTERS journal of Acta Materialia, providing a forum for the rapid publication of short communications on the relationship between the structure and the properties of inorganic materials. The emphasis is on originality rather than incremental research. Short reports on the development of materials with novel or substantially improved properties are also welcomed. Emphasis is on either the functional or mechanical behavior of metals, ceramics and semiconductors at all length scales.

Zentropy and the art of creating new ferroelectric materials

Systems in the universe trend toward disorder, with only applied energy keeping the chaos at bay. The concept is called entropy, and examples can be found everywhere: ice melting, campfire burning, water boiling. Zentropy ...

Materials Science

Aug 11, 2023

0

156

Ultra-high magneto-mechanical damping in Fe-Ga single crystals

Fe-18 at.%Ga alloys with magnetostrictive coefficients up to 400 ppm are expected to have high damping based on the magneto-mechanical hysteresis damping (MMHD) model. However, in some studies of the magnetostrictive properties ...

Condensed Matter

Feb 23, 2022

0

24

Group develops world's first DMA for hard materials

Recently, the Li Faxin Research Group of Peking University College of Engineering developed the world's first dynamic mechanical analyzer (DMA) suitable for hard materials (metals, ceramics, etc.). The instrument is based ...

Materials Science

Dec 17, 2021

0

4

A silver lining for extreme electronics

Tomorrow's cutting-edge technology will need electronics that can tolerate extreme conditions. That's why a group of researchers led by Michigan State University's Jason Nicholas is building stronger circuits today.

Materials Science

Apr 29, 2021

0

25

Strength in numbers for 3-D printing

Additive manufacturing, also called 3-D printing, is commonly used to build complex three-dimensional objects, layer by layer. A*STAR researchers have shown that the process can also help to make a high-performance alloy ...

Engineering

Mar 18, 2019

0

7

3-D experiments shed new light on shape memory alloys

Shape memory alloys are well known for their remarkable properties—superelasticity, shape memory and actuation allow them to be crumpled up and then spring back to a "remembered" original shape.

Materials Science

Feb 14, 2019

0

140

