Scoliosis (ISSN 1748-7161) is an open-access, peer-reviewed, online-only medical journal in the field of spinal deformaties. Topics covered include the prevention and treatment of spinal deformities, such as scoliosis (spinal curvature). Published by BioMed Central, Scoliosis is the official journal of the Society on Scoliosis Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation Treatment and is also affiliated with the International Research Society of Spinal Deformities. It first appeared in 2006, and is indexed by Medline and Scopus.

Publisher BioMed Central Country UK History Founded 2006 Website http://www.scoliosisjournal.com/

