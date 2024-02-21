Science Translational Medicine is an interdisciplinary medical journal established in October 2009 by the American Association for the Advancement of Science. It covers basic, translational, and clinical research on human diseases. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 3.511.

Publisher
American Association for the Advancement of Science AAAS
Country
United States
History
2009-present
Website
http://stm.sciencemag.org/
Impact factor
3.511 (2010)

A new way to visualize brain cancer at the nanoscale level

Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have unveiled unprecedentedly detailed images of brain cancer tissue through the use of a new microscopy technology called ...

Bio & Medicine

Jan 31, 2024

Cancer drug could potentially be used against malaria

A cancer drug currently in clinical trials has shown the potential to protect from, cure, and prevent transmission of malaria. The breakthrough finding by an international team that includes researchers at Penn State offers ...

Biochemistry

Oct 26, 2022

