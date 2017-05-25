Science and Global Security is an international journal for peer-reviewed technical studies to support international security, arms control, disarmament, and nonproliferation policy. Now in its third decade, the journal covers nuclear, biological, chemical and space technologies and programs and related security issues. Its goals are to help create a common understanding of the technical basis for new policy initiatives to reduce the risks of the military use of these technologies and to provide an archival source for further works of scholarship and policy analysis.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA