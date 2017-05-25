Science and Global Security is an international journal for peer-reviewed technical studies to support international security, arms control, disarmament, and nonproliferation policy. Now in its third decade, the journal covers nuclear, biological, chemical and space technologies and programs and related security issues. Its goals are to help create a common understanding of the technical basis for new policy initiatives to reduce the risks of the military use of these technologies and to provide an archival source for further works of scholarship and policy analysis.

Website
http://scienceandglobalsecurity.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Science & Global Security

2010 Korea bomb 'tests' probably false alarms, says study

(Phys.org)—This spring, a Swedish scientist sparked international concern with a journal article saying that radioactive particles detected in 2010 showed North Korea had set off at least two small nuclear blasts—possibly ...

Energy & Green Tech

Oct 9, 2012

14

0