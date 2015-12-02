Scientists discover shifts in climate-sensitive plankton over the past millennium
Past and current climate change has affected the food sources in the surface waters in the North Pacific Ocean.
Earth Sciences
Dec 2, 2015
Magic tricks work because they take advantage of the brain's sensory assumptions, tricking audiences into seeing phantoms or overlooking sleights of hand. Now a team of UC San Francisco researchers has discovered that even ...
Cell & Microbiology
Nov 19, 2015
The new iteration of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) must incorporate sustainability considerations - both for the health and wellbeing of Americans and the world in which we live, urges a new piece appearing in ...
Environment
Oct 1, 2015
Myoglobin, a protein in muscle tissue that stores oxygen, is what gives meat its red pigment. What is less well-known is that in 1957, it became the first protein molecule whose structure was fully mapped in 3-D. That breakthrough ...
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 17, 2015
Not just anything is allowed to enter the nucleus, the heart of eukaryotic cells where, among other things, genetic information is stored. A double membrane, called the nuclear envelope, serves as a wall, protecting the contents ...
Biochemistry
Aug 27, 2015
The Gemini Planet Imager has discovered and photographed its first planet, a methane-enshrouded gas giant much like Jupiter that may hold the key to understanding how large planets form in the swirling accretion disks around ...
Astronomy
Aug 13, 2015
For more than 20 years, Caltech geologist Jean-Philippe Avouac has collaborated with the Department of Mines and Geology of Nepal to study the Himalayas—the most active, above-water mountain range on Earth—to learn more ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 6, 2015
Using ultracold atoms trapped in light crystals, scientists from the MPQ, LMU, and the Weizmann Institute observe a novel state of matter that never thermalizes.
Quantum Physics
Jul 31, 2015
Gene drives are genetic elements - found naturally in the genomes of most of the world's organisms - that increase the chance of the gene they carry being passed on to all offspring, and thus, they can quickly spread through ...
Biotechnology
Jul 30, 2015
Argonne scientists used Mira to identify and improve a new mechanism for eliminating friction, which fed into the development of a hybrid material that exhibited superlubricity at the macroscale for the first time. Argonne ...
Nanomaterials
Jul 22, 2015
