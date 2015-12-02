Science Express provides electronic publication of selected Science papers in advance of print. Science is the academic journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and is one of the world's top scientific journals. The peer-reviewed journal, first published in 1880, is circulated weekly and has a print subscriber base of around 130,000. Because institutional subscriptions and online access serve a larger audience, its estimated readership is one million people. The major focus of the journal is publishing important original scientific research and research reviews, but Science also publishes science-related news, opinions on science policy and other matters of interest to scientists and others who are concerned with the wide implications of science and technology. Unlike most scientific journals, which focus on a specific field, Science and its rival Nature cover the full range of scientific disciplines. Science's impact factor for 2010 was 31.364 (as measured by the Institute for Scientific Information).

Sensory illusion causes cells to self-destruct

Magic tricks work because they take advantage of the brain's sensory assumptions, tricking audiences into seeing phantoms or overlooking sleights of hand. Now a team of UC San Francisco researchers has discovered that even ...

Cell & Microbiology

Nov 19, 2015

Chemists solve major piece of cellular mystery

Not just anything is allowed to enter the nucleus, the heart of eukaryotic cells where, among other things, genetic information is stored. A double membrane, called the nuclear envelope, serves as a wall, protecting the contents ...

Biochemistry

Aug 27, 2015

Methane, water enshroud nearby Jupiter-like exoplanet

The Gemini Planet Imager has discovered and photographed its first planet, a methane-enshrouded gas giant much like Jupiter that may hold the key to understanding how large planets form in the swirling accretion disks around ...

Astronomy

Aug 13, 2015

Team looks in detail at the April 2015 earthquake in Nepal

For more than 20 years, Caltech geologist Jean-Philippe Avouac has collaborated with the Department of Mines and Geology of Nepal to study the Himalayas—the most active, above-water mountain range on Earth—to learn more ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 6, 2015

Quantum matter stuck in unrest

Using ultracold atoms trapped in light crystals, scientists from the MPQ, LMU, and the Weizmann Institute observe a novel state of matter that never thermalizes.

Quantum Physics

Jul 31, 2015

Simulations lead to design of near-frictionless material

Argonne scientists used Mira to identify and improve a new mechanism for eliminating friction, which fed into the development of a hybrid material that exhibited superlubricity at the macroscale for the first time. Argonne ...

Nanomaterials

Jul 22, 2015

