Risk Analysis - ranked among the top 10 journals in the ISI Journal Citation Reports under the social sciences, mathematical methods category - is designed to meet the need for organization, integration, and communication and provide a focal point for new developments in the field. The analysis of risk is being increasingly viewed as a field in itself, and the demand for a more orderly and formal treatment of risk is great. This international journal is committed to publishing critical empirical research, conference proceedings, and commentaries dealing with risk issues.

Publisher Wiley Website http://www.blackwellpublishing.com/journal.asp?ref=0272-4332

