Risk Analysis - ranked among the top 10 journals in the ISI Journal Citation Reports under the social sciences, mathematical methods category - is designed to meet the need for organization, integration, and communication and provide a focal point for new developments in the field. The analysis of risk is being increasingly viewed as a field in itself, and the demand for a more orderly and formal treatment of risk is great. This international journal is committed to publishing critical empirical research, conference proceedings, and commentaries dealing with risk issues.
- Publisher
- Wiley
- Website
- http://www.blackwellpublishing.com/journal.asp?ref=0272-4332
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA