Expert Review of Obstetrics & Gynecology (ISSN 1747-4108) offers a vital solution, providing a unique forum for critical and cutting-edge assessments in this diverse therapeutic area. With rigorous editorial policies, this timely publication is dedicated to complete and comprehensive coverage of key issues in women’s healthcare.

Publisher Expert Reviews Ltd, Website http://www.expert-reviews.com/loi/eog

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA