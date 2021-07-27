The Review of International Organizations publishes original scientific contributions analyzing the operations and policies of agencies such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organization, the Group of 7, the World Bank, NATO, the World Health Organization, the European Court of Human Rights, the UN, and similar institutions. Its focus extends to governmental organizations, as well as international non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Beyond formal organizations, the Review presents papers on softer institutions and networks of international cooperation, including APEC, the Global Development Network, and the International Competition Forum. The journal offers studies based on modern economic, political economic, and international relations theories, using quantitative or qualitative methods.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/social+sciences/journal/11558 Impact factor 1.118 (2011)

