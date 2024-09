The Review of Economics and Statistics is a 96-year-old general journal of applied (especially quantitative) economics. Edited at the Harvard Kennedy School, The Review has published some of the most important articles in empirical economics. From time to time, The Review also publishes collections of papers or symposia devoted to a single topic of methodological or empirical interest.

Publisher MIT Press Website http://www.mitpressjournals.org/loi/rest

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA