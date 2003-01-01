Respirology is a journal of international standing, publishing peer-reviewed articles of scientific excellence in clinical and experimental respiratory biology and disease and its related fields of research including thoracic surgery, internal medicine, immunology, intensive and critical care, epidemiology, cell and molecular biology, pathology, pharmacology, physiology and peadiatric respiratory medicine. The Journal aims to encourage the international exchange of results and encourages papers in the following categories: Original Articles, Editorials and Reviews, Clinical Notes and Letters to the Editor.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1440-1843 Impact factor 2.416 (2011)

