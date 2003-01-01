Research in Autism Spectrum Disorders (RASD) publishes high quality empirical articles and reviews with a primary focus on applied topics. These areas include but not be limited to diagnosis, incidence and prevalence, methods of evaluating treatment effects, educational, pharmacological, and psychological interventions across the life span. The primary audience for the journal is researchers and clinicians with advanced degrees in the areas of mental health, education, communication disorders, rehabilitation, and allied disciplines.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/research-in-autism-spectrum-disorders/ Impact factor 2.907 (2012)

