Reports on Progress in Physics is a monthly peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the Institute of Physics. The editor-in-chief is Laura H. Greene (University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign). The focus of this journal is invited review articles covering all branches of physics. Each review will typically survey and critique a particular topic, or developments in a field. Introductions of articles are intended for a broad readership, beyond the specialist or expert. In addition to the traditional review article two other formats are available: Reports on Progress (about 20 pages) and Key Issues Reviews (about 10 pages).

Publisher
Institute of Physics IOP Publishing
History
1934-present
Website
http://iopscience.org/ropp
Impact factor
13.843 (2010)

