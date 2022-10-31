The journal seeks to promote and disseminate knowledge of the various topics and technologies of renewable energy and is therefore aimed at assisting researchers, economists, manufacturers, world agencies and societies to keep abreast of new developments in their specialist fields and to unite in finding alternative energy solutions to current issues such as the greenhouse effect and the depletion of the ozone layer. The scope of the journal encompasses the following: Photovoltaic Technology Conversion, Solar Thermal Applications, Biomass Conversion, Wind Energy Technology, Materials Science Technology, Solar and Low Energy Architecture, Energy Conservation in Buildings, Climatology and Meteorology (Geothermal, Wave and Tide, Ocean Thermal Energies, Mini Hydro Power and Hydrogen Production Technology), Socio-economic and Energy Management.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/renewable-energy/ Impact factor 2.554 (2011)

