Rejuvenation Research is a multidisciplinary peer-reviewed bimonthly scientific journal published by Mary Ann Liebert that investigates rejuvenation therapies. The editor-in-chief is Aubrey de Grey. The journal addresses such issues as cardiovascular aging, cell immortalization and senescence, cloning/ESCs, DNA damage/repair, growth factors, immunology, invertebrate lifespan, neurodegeneration, tissue engineering, public policy, gene targeting, gene therapy, and genomics. Several authors have noted that Rejuvenation Research has an unusual focus, calling it from "a heroic effort to jump-start research on postponing or slowing human aging" to "somewhat fringy" or "on the fringe of gerontology". Rejuvenation Research is abstracted and indexed in: According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 4.225. This impact factor is partly due to 45% self citations without which it would have been 2.305.

