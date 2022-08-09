Radiology is a monthly, peer reviewed, medical journal, owned and published by the Radiological Society of North America. The editor is Herbert Y. Kressel (Harvard Medical School). The focus of Radiology is research, and other investigations in clinical radiology, and related disciplines. Publishing formats are original research articles (3000 words), technical developments (2000), invited perspectives (2500) review articles (6500), special report, invited editorial, invited controversies, diagnoses with brief description of the case, solicited science to practice (commentary on a novel basic science investigation or technical development), letter to the editor, and book review. According to the Journal Citation Reports, Radiology has a 2009 impact factor of 6.341. In addition, the journal is indexed in the following databases:

