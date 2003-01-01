‘Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics’ has progressively increased its reputation for independence, originality and methodological rigor. It has anticipated and developed new lines of research concerned with psychosomatic medicine, psychotherapy research and psychopharmacology. The journal features editorials and reviews on current and controversial issue; innovations in assessment and treatment; case management articles; original investigations; literature updates; and a lively correspondence section.

Publisher Karger Website http://content.karger.com/ProdukteDB/produkte.asp?Aktion=JournalHome&ProduktNr=223864 Impact factor 6.284 (2011)

