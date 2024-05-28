Psychology of Women Quarterly is a peer-reviewed academic journal that publishes papers in the field of Psychology. The journal s editor is Janice D. Yoder (University of Akron). It has been in publication since 1976 and is currently published by SAGE Publications. Psychology of Women Quarterly publishes empirical research, critical reviews and theoretical articles. The journal aims to advance inquiry in the field of women and gender and to provide a forum for discussion and debate on the subject. Psychology of Women Quarterly also contains brief reports on timely topics, teaching briefs and invited book reviews. Psychology of Women Quarterly is abstracted and indexed in, among other databases: SCOPUS, and the Social Sciences Citation Index. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2010 impact factor is 1.420, ranking it 5 out of 35 journals in the category ‘Women’s Studies’.and 40 out of 120 journals in the category ‘Psychology, Multidisciplinary’ The journal describes itself as feminist. It has been criticized for allegedly publishing any dubious research as long as it supports a feminist viewpoint.

