Psychology of Men & Masculinity is devoted to the dissemination of research, theory, and clinical scholarship that advances the psychology of men and masculinity. This discipline is defined broadly as the study of how boys' and men's psychology is influenced and shaped by both gender and sex, and encompasses the study of the social construction of gender, sex differences and similarities, and biological processes.

Publisher American Psychological Association Website http://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/men/ Impact factor 1.679 (2012)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA