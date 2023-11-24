Psychology & Marketing (P&M) publishes original research and review articles dealing with the application of psychological theories and techniques to marketing. As an interdisciplinary journal, P&M serves practitioners and academicians in the fields of psychology and marketing and is an appropriate outlet for articles designed to be of interest, concern, and applied value to its audience of scholars and professionals. Manuscripts that use psychological theory to better understand the various aspects of the marketing of products and services are appropriate for submission. P&M fosters the exploration of marketing phenomena spanning the entire spectrum of offerings (products & services), price, promotion (advertising, publicity, public relations, and personal selling), place (channels and distribution), and politics (public opinion, law, and ethics), all revolving around the individual and collective psyche of consumers. Manuscripts may be conceptual or empirical in nature, and feature quantitative and/or qualitative analysis. Manuscripts may deal with business-to-consumer, business-to-business, and not-for-profit business and organizational issues. Also appropriate for submission to P&M are case studies, cross-cultural research, and psychological studies or profiles of individuals or groups with clear marketing implications.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1520-6793 Impact factor 1.135 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA