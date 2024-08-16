Psychological Science, the flagship journal of the Association for Psychological Science, is the leading peer-reviewed journal publishing empirical research spanning the entire spectrum of the science of psychology. The journal publishes cutting-edge research articles, short reports, and research reports of general theoretical significance and broad interest across the field. Psychological Science is the source for the latest findings on topics from cognitive, social, developmental, and health psychology to behavioral neuroscience and biopsychology. The journal routinely features studies employing novel research methodologies and the newest, most innovative techniques of analysis. Articles are published in OnlineFirst before they are assigned to an issue. This journal is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE).

Publisher
SAGE Publications
Country
United States
History
1990-present
Website
http://pss.sagepub.com/
Impact factor
4.699 (7/120) (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Psychological Science

How AI tools can help assess verbal eyewitness statements

In a new paper in Psychological Science, researchers from the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School demonstrate how artificial intelligence (AI) can improve ...

Social Sciences

Mar 4, 2024

0

2

