The Association for Psychological Science (APS), previously the American Psychological Society, is a non-profit international organization whose mission is to promote, protect, and advance the interests of scientifically oriented psychology in research, application, teaching, and the improvement of human welfare. APS is dedicated to the advancement of scientific psychology and its representation globally. To this end, APS publishes several high-impact journals, holds annual meetings, disseminates psychological science research findings to the general public, and works with policymakers to strengthen support for scientific psychology. The current president (2011–2012) is Douglas L. Medin, Northwestern University and the President-Elect is Joseph Steinmetz, The Ohio State University. The Immediate Past President is Mahzarin R. Banaji, Harvard University. The executive director is Alan G. Kraut. The APS was founded in 1988 by a group of scientifically-oriented researchers and practitioners who felt that the American Psychological Association (APA), psychology’s parent organization, could no longer adequately meet their needs, and had effectively “become a guild”. This breakaway effort

Publisher
SAGE Publications
History
2000–present
Website
http://psi.sagepub.com/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Psychological Science in the Public Interest

Can shifting social norms help mitigate climate change?

Climate change is the result of many human activities, from carbon emissions to deforestation, and it will take multiple and varied interventions to mitigate it, including legislation, regulation, and market-based solutions ...

Environment

Oct 13, 2022

0

21

Citizens versus the internet

The Internet has revolutionized our lives—whether in terms of working, finding information or entertainment, connecting with others, or shopping. The online world has made many things easier and opened up previously unimaginable ...

Social Sciences

Feb 12, 2021

2

6

Building public trust in the police

Policing in the United States is under renewed scrutiny after the deaths of Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, and five Dallas police officers last week. While some cities, like Dallas, have seen improvements in police-community ...

Social Sciences

Jul 12, 2016

0

3

Effective policing depends on public trust, science shows

Public trust and confidence in the police have remained flat for several decades despite a declining crime rate in the U.S., a problem that has become especially salient in the wake of recent police shootings of unarmed black ...

Social Sciences

Dec 3, 2015

0

3

Telecommuting works best in moderation, science shows

Organizations are increasingly offering employees a variety of work-from-home options despite sometimes conflicting evidence about the effectiveness of telecommuting. A comprehensive new report reveals that telecommuting ...

Social Sciences

Sep 24, 2015

0

12

page 1 from 2