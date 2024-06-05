The Association for Psychological Science (APS), previously the American Psychological Society, is a non-profit international organization whose mission is to promote, protect, and advance the interests of scientifically oriented psychology in research, application, teaching, and the improvement of human welfare. APS is dedicated to the advancement of scientific psychology and its representation globally. To this end, APS publishes several high-impact journals, holds annual meetings, disseminates psychological science research findings to the general public, and works with policymakers to strengthen support for scientific psychology. The current president (2011–2012) is Douglas L. Medin, Northwestern University and the President-Elect is Joseph Steinmetz, The Ohio State University. The Immediate Past President is Mahzarin R. Banaji, Harvard University. The executive director is Alan G. Kraut. The APS was founded in 1988 by a group of scientifically-oriented researchers and practitioners who felt that the American Psychological Association (APA), psychology’s parent organization, could no longer adequately meet their needs, and had effectively “become a guild”. This breakaway effort

