Psychological Review publishes articles that make important theoretical contributions to any area of scientific psychology, including systematic evaluation of alternative theories. Papers mainly focused on surveys of the literature, problems of method and design, or reports of empirical findings are not appropriate.

Publisher American Psychological Association Website http://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/rev/index.aspx Impact factor 7.756 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA