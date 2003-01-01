The journal Psychological Research publishes articles that contribute to a basic understanding of human perception, attention, memory and action. It is devoted to the dissemination of knowledge based on firm experimental ground, independent of any particular approach or school of thought. The contents include theoretical and historical papers as well as those of an applied nature that serve to bridge the gap between basic and applied research.

Publisher
Springer
Website
https://link.springer.com/journal/426
Impact factor
2.863 (2014)

