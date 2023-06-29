Psychological Medicine is a peer-reviewed medical journal in the field of psychiatry and related aspects of psychology and basic sciences. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 5.200, ranking 6th out of 73 journals in the category "Psychology", 11th out of 126 journals in the category "Psychiatry", and 4th out of 102 journals in the category "Clinical Psychology. The journal was established by Michael Shepherd in 1969 and he remained its editor until 1993. It is interesting to note that Shepherd favoured the term "Psychological Medicine" over "Psychiatry" and he attached great importance to the title which he resurrected from the "Journal of Psychological Medicine", first conceived by Forbes Winslow. He defined psychological medicine as including not only psychiatry but also the study of abnormal behaviour from the medical point of view. He aimed to concentrate on original high-quality work across the wide spectrum of both psychiatry and its allied disciplines and contributed extensively himself, investing much time and care towards its success. According to his successor, Psychological Medicine was to become perhaps his greatest and

Publisher Cambridge University Press History 1969-present Website http://journals.cambridge.org/psm Impact factor 5.200 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA