Psychological Bulletin is a peer-reviewed academic journal specializing in literature reviews. It was founded by Johns Hopkins psychologist James Mark Baldwin in 1904 immediately after he had bought out James McKeen Cattell s share of Psychological Review, which the two had founded ten years earlier. Baldwin gave the editorship of both journals to John B. Watson when scandal forced him to resign his position at Johns Hopkins in 1909. Ownership of the Bulletin passed to Howard C. Warren, who eventually donated it to the American Psychological Association which continues to own it to the present day.

Publisher American Psychological Association Country United States History 1904-present Website http://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/bul/index.aspx Impact factor 11.975 (2011)

