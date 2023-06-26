Psychological Bulletin is a peer-reviewed academic journal specializing in literature reviews. It was founded by Johns Hopkins psychologist James Mark Baldwin in 1904 immediately after he had bought out James McKeen Cattell s share of Psychological Review, which the two had founded ten years earlier. Baldwin gave the editorship of both journals to John B. Watson when scandal forced him to resign his position at Johns Hopkins in 1909. Ownership of the Bulletin passed to Howard C. Warren, who eventually donated it to the American Psychological Association which continues to own it to the present day.

Publisher
American Psychological Association
Country
United States
History
1904-present
Website
http://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/bul/index.aspx
Impact factor
11.975 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Psychological Bulletin

Cooperation among strangers has increased since the 1950s

Despite common concerns that the social fabric is fraying, cooperation among strangers has gradually increased in the U.S. since the 1950s, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.

Social Sciences

Jul 18, 2022

0

46

page 1 from 2