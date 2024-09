PRX Quantum is a highly selective, online-only, fully open access journal that publishes research with an emphasis on outstanding and lasting impact. PRX Quantum seeks to publish a select set of papers providing a home for and connection between the numerous research communities that make up quantum information science and technology, spanning from pure science to engineering to computer science and beyond.

Publisher American Physical Society Website https://journals.aps.org/prxquantum/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA