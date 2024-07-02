PRX Energy welcomes manuscripts on all topics relevant to the multidisciplinary energy science and technology research communities spanning physics, chemistry, materials, engineering, biology, environmental studies, and policy. Research coverage in the journal comprises: fundamental and applied science; theoretical, experimental, computational, and data-intensive research, including significant advances in methods and instrumentation; and interdisciplinary and emerging areas.

Publisher
American Physical Society
Website
https://journals.aps.org/prxenergy/

Moving beyond the 80-year-old solar cell equation

Physicists from Swansea University and Åbo Akademi University have made a significant breakthrough in solar cell technology by developing a new analytical model that improves the understanding and efficiency of thin-film ...

Jul 2, 2024

