Proceedings of the Royal Society is the parent title of two scientific journals published by the Royal Society. Originally a single journal, it was split into two separate journals in 1905: Series A, which publishes research related to mathematical, physical, and engineering sciences; Series B, which publishes research related to biology

Publisher The Royal Society Country United Kingdom History 1905-present Website http://rspa.royalsocietypublishing.org/ Impact factor 5.064 (2010)

