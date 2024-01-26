Proceedings of the Royal Society is the parent title of two scientific journals published by the Royal Society. Originally a single journal, it was split into two separate journals in 1905: Series A, which publishes research related to mathematical, physical, and engineering sciences; Series B, which publishes research related to biology
- Publisher
- The Royal Society
- Country
- United Kingdom
- History
- 1905-present
- Website
- http://rspa.royalsocietypublishing.org/
- Impact factor
-
5.064
(2010)
