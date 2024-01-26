Proceedings of the Royal Society is the parent title of two scientific journals published by the Royal Society. Originally a single journal, it was split into two separate journals in 1905: Series A, which publishes research related to mathematical, physical, and engineering sciences; Series B, which publishes research related to biology

Publisher
The Royal Society
Country
United Kingdom
History
1905-present
Website
http://rspa.royalsocietypublishing.org/
Impact factor
5.064 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Targeting tumors with nanoworms

Drugs and vaccines circulate through the vascular system reacting according to their chemical and structural nature. In some cases, they are intended to diffuse. In other cases, like cancer treatments, the intended target ...

Bio & Medicine

Apr 29, 2021

0

105

Dark-shaded body surface the key to animals avoiding predators

Animals that have a darker pigmented surface on the upper side of their body compared to those that have the same shade all over can reduce the impact of their body shadows and remain hidden from predators, according to a ...

Plants & Animals

May 14, 2020

0

31

Study finds fish have diverse, distinct gut microbiomes

The rich biodiversity of coral reefs even extends to microbial communities within fish, according to new research. The study in Proceedings of the Royal Society: Biological Sciences reports that several important grazing ...

Plants & Animals

Apr 2, 2020

0

239

