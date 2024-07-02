How girls fare when only a son will do
When it comes to parents' preferences for the genders of their children, there is a high level of disagreement between wives and husbands, according to a Cornell sociologist.
Jul 2, 2024
When people migrate, many factors play a role in their choice of destination: How well do you speak the new country's language? Do you already have family or a community there? Do the country's values and norms match your ...
Mar 26, 2024
The main reason for an unbalanced sex ratio in most countries is gender-selective migration. Without sex-selective international migration, country-level sex ratios for young adults would be balanced in almost all countries ...
Oct 11, 2023
A new study by Oxford's Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science estimates that 5.3 million people in Ukraine were internally displaced in less than three weeks following Russia's invasion on 24 February 2022.
Apr 19, 2023
While some people are concerned about America's falling birth rate, a new study suggests young people don't need to be convinced to have more children.
Jan 12, 2023
Scientific literature has considered human population trends as "slow," with fertility and mortality driving long term changes that are fully appreciable in generation-long periods, but the current exodus from war-ridden ...
Jun 1, 2022
When U.S. couples have their first child, mothers' earnings still drop substantially relative to fathers', and new Cornell research demonstrates the stubborn, decades-old pattern isn't changing despite broad increases in ...
Apr 20, 2022
Canada is at the forefront of global efforts to end child marriage abroad. Yet this practice remains legal and persists across the country. In Canada, more than 3,600 marriage certificates were issued to children, usually ...
Jan 9, 2021
The spread of the Internet is shaping migration in profound ways. A McGill-led study of over 150 countries links Internet penetration with migration intentions and behaviours, suggesting that digital connectivity plays a ...
Dec 16, 2020
Data from the United Nations has shown that inequality in human development between countries has been decreasing at a global level for years. However, new research shows that major differences between regions of individual ...
Jul 17, 2020
