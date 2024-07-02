Population and Development Review is essential reading to keep abreast of population studies, the relationships between population and social, economic, and environmental change, and related thinking on public policy. Its interests span both developed and developing countries, theoretical advances as well as empirical analyses and case studies, a broad range of disciplinary approaches, and concern with historical as well as present-day problems. It maintains a high level of readability, not sacrificing scholarship but focusing on ideas and insights rather than analytical technicalities. Through its commentaries, review essays, book reviews, and excerpts of prescient writings from the past, it contributes to the liveliness and critical depth of its field. An appreciative readership and strong citation counts attest to its value.

Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1728-4457 Impact factor 2.224 (2011)

