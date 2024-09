Political Behavior is an interdisciplinary journal that invites scholars to submit research pertaining to political attitudes and behavior at either the individual or the institutional level (political parties, interest groups, government agencies, or the mass media), among elites as well as masses, and in a comparative as well as a U.S. context.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springerlink.com/content/104963/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA