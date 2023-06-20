Policing & Society is widely acknowledged as the leading international academic journal specialising in the study of policing institutions and their practices. It is concerned with all aspects of how policing articulates and animates the social contexts in which it is located.

Publisher
Taylor & Francis Group
Website
http://www.tandfonline.com/toc/gpas20/current
Impact factor
0.686 (2011)

Police not prepared for death investigations

Police are ill-equipped to investigate non-criminal deaths and face a challenge to avoid re-traumatising bereaved families as well as emotionally protecting themselves, according to QUT research.

