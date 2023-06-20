Stretched police branded 'unjust' by Australian youth battling mental health
Criminologists have warned dangerous and fatal consequences will continue when overburdened and undertrained police respond to mental health incidents.
Jun 20, 2023
Fighting and preventing crimes may not be the only activity in a typical day in the life of a police officer in Canada; it's also filing paperwork, tons of paperwork.
Dec 8, 2021
"Single Sydneysiders hit hard by intimate partner bubble rule" was the headline last week, referring to the lockdown restrictions that prevented those living alone from having visitors not deemed to be an intimate partner.
Jul 30, 2021
Home Office data shows the number of police officers voluntarily resigning from the force in England and Wales has more than doubled in the last eight years.
Mar 1, 2021
Improving police satisfaction in developing nations will require a reduction in corruption and greater public security and safety, a new study by researchers at the universities of Kent and Utrecht has shown.
Oct 18, 2017
Police are ill-equipped to investigate non-criminal deaths and face a challenge to avoid re-traumatising bereaved families as well as emotionally protecting themselves, according to QUT research.
Mar 16, 2015
Who young people hang out with and what they have done in the past, is consistently more important than their recent offending in explaining why the police stop-and-search them.
Apr 30, 2013
