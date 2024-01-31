PLOS Sustainability and Transformation will empower key decision makers to take immediate action for a more sustainable future that is based on catalytic research from a diversity of researchers and policy experts across disciplines, sectors, and geographies. We will work alongside researchers to shape Open Science practices to facilitate trust, transparency, and discoverability of research that has a lasting impact on the sustainability of our environment, our economy, and the societies around the world who depend on it.

Publisher
PLOS
Website
https://journals.plos.org/sustainabilitytransformation/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

PLOS Sustainability and Transformation

Are healthy foods automatically sustainable, too?

Many people are keen on making healthy as well as sustainable food choices, and they often intuitively equate "healthy" with being "sustainable." A study by researchers at the University of Konstanz, the Johannes Kepler University ...

Plants & Animals

Nov 29, 2023

0

2