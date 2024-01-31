PLOS Sustainability and Transformation will empower key decision makers to take immediate action for a more sustainable future that is based on catalytic research from a diversity of researchers and policy experts across disciplines, sectors, and geographies. We will work alongside researchers to shape Open Science practices to facilitate trust, transparency, and discoverability of research that has a lasting impact on the sustainability of our environment, our economy, and the societies around the world who depend on it.

Publisher PLOS Website https://journals.plos.org/sustainabilitytransformation/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA