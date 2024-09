PLoS Medicine is a peer-reviewed medical journal covering the full spectrum of the medical sciences. It began operation on October 19, 2004. It was the second journal of the Public Library of Science (PLoS), a non-profit open-access publisher. All content in PLoS Medicine is published under the Creative Commons "by-attribution" license. To fund the journal, the publication s business model requires in most cases that authors pay publication costs.

Publisher Public Library of Science History 2004-present Website http://www.plosmedicine.org/ Impact factor 13.050 (2009)

