PLoS Genetics is a peer-reviewed, open-access journal that reflects the interdisciplinary nature of genetics and genomics research by publishing contributions in all areas of biology. The journal is indexed in PubMed Central, PubMed, and ISI Web of Knowledge, and was originally created by Wayne Frankel

Publisher Public Library of Science Country United States USA History July 2005 -present Website http://www.plosgenetics.org/ Impact factor 9.532 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA