Plant Ecology publishes original scientific papers that report and interpret the findings of pure and applied research into the ecology of vascular plants in terrestrial and wetland ecosystems. Empirical, experimental, theoretical and review papers reporting on ecophysiology, population, community, ecosystem, landscape, molecular and historical ecology are within the scope of the journal.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/life+sciences/plant+sciences/journal/11258 Impact factor 1.534 (2012)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA