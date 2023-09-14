Planetary and Space Science, published 15 times per year, is a peer reviewed, scientific journal established in 1959. It is currently focuses on publishing original research articles along with short communications (letters). The main topic is solar system processes which encompasses multiple areas of the natural sciences. The published research is derived from both ground-based and space-borne instrumentation of solar system processes. Numerical simulations of solar system processes are also conducted at ground based facilities or on-board space platforms. The editor in chief is Rita Schulz (The Netherlands). It is published by Elsevier. Research that involves planetary and space sciences involves many disciplines. Celestial mechanics is part of these studies, as this science includes understanding the dynamic evolution of the solar system, relativistic effects, among other areas of analysis and consideration. Cosmochemistry is also part of the published research in this journal. Cosmochemistry in this instance, includes all aspects of the initial physical and chemical formation along with the subsequent evolution of the solar system pertaining to these physical and chemical

Publisher Elsevier History 1959–present Website http://www.elsevier.com/wps/find/journaldescription.cws_home/200/description#description Impact factor 2.344 (2010) ()

