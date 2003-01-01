Physiological Reviews provides state of the art coverage of timely issues in the physiological and biomedical sciences. It appeals to physiologists, neuroscientists, cell biologists, biophysicists, and clinicians with special interest in pathophysiology. Topics are covered in a broad and comprehensive manner. These articles are very useful in teaching and research as they provide interesting, clearly written updates on important new developments.

Publisher American Physiological Society Website http://physrev.physiology.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA