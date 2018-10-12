Physics Letters A offers an exciting publication outlet for novel and frontier physics. It encourages the submission of new research on: condensed matter physics, theoretical physics, nonlinear science, statistical physics, mathematical and computational physics, general and cross-disciplinary physics (including foundations), atomic, molecular and cluster physics, plasma and fluid physics, optical physics, biological physics and nanoscience. No articles on High Energy and Nuclear Physics are published in Physics Letters A. The journal's high standard and wide dissemination ensures a broad readership amongst the physics community. Rapid publication times and flexible length restrictions give Physics Letters A the edge over other journals in the field.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/physics-letters-a/ Impact factor 1.632 (2011)

