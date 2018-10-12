Physics Letters A offers an exciting publication outlet for novel and frontier physics. It encourages the submission of new research on: condensed matter physics, theoretical physics, nonlinear science, statistical physics, mathematical and computational physics, general and cross-disciplinary physics (including foundations), atomic, molecular and cluster physics, plasma and fluid physics, optical physics, biological physics and nanoscience. No articles on High Energy and Nuclear Physics are published in Physics Letters A. The journal's high standard and wide dissemination ensures a broad readership amongst the physics community. Rapid publication times and flexible length restrictions give Physics Letters A the edge over other journals in the field.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/physics-letters-a/
Impact factor
1.632 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Physics Letters A

Tiny super magnets could be the future of drug delivery

Microscopic crystals could soon be zipping drugs around your body, taking them to diseased organs. In the past, this was thought to be impossible - the crystals, which have special magnetic properties, were so small that ...

General Physics

Nov 14, 2016

0

30

Light-bulb moment for stock market behaviour

University of Adelaide physicists have discovered that the timing of electronic orders on the stock market can be mathematically described in the same way as the lifetime of a light bulb.

General Physics

Jul 21, 2016

2

28

Proton radius puzzle may be solved by quantum gravity

(Phys.org) —Officially, the radius of a proton is 0.88 ± 0.01 femtometers (fm, or 10-15 m). Researchers attained that value using two methods: first, by measuring the proton's energy levels using hydrogen spectroscopy, ...

General Physics

feature

Nov 26, 2013

4

1

Math model reveals insight into how first life forms were 'born'

An international team of physicists have revealed insights into how the very first life-forms made the jump from the non-living to the living world, by mathematically modelling biological states using energy waves called ...

General Physics

Mar 11, 2013

15

0

page 1 from 1