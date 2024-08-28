Personnel Psychology publishes psychological research centered around people at work. Articles span the full range of human resource management and organizational behavior topics, including job analysis, selection and recruiting, training and development, performance appraisal and feedback, compensation and rewards, careers, strategic human resource management, work design, global and cross-cultural issues, organizational climate, work attitudes and behaviors, motivation, teams, and leadership. Research conducted at multiple levels of analysis, including individual, team, and organizational levels, are welcome. Published articles include original empirical research, theory development, meta-analytic reviews, and narrative literature reviews.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1744-6570 Impact factor 2.926 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA