Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology is an international medium for the publication of high quality and multidisciplinary, original studies and comprehensive reviews in the field of palaeo-environmental geology. The journal aims at bringing together data with global implications from research in the many different disciplines involved in palaeo-environmental investigations. By cutting across the boundaries of established sciences, it provides an interdisciplinary forum where issues of general interest can be discussed.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/palaeogeography-palaeoclimatology-palaeoecology/ Impact factor 2.745 (2013)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA