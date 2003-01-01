Osteoporosis International is a peer-reviewed medical journal published by Springer Science+Business Media. The journal was launched in 1990. It is an official journal of the International Osteoporosis Foundation and the National Osteoporosis Foundation. The journal is published monthly and includes original research on all areas of osteoporosis and its related fields, alongside reviews, educational articles, and case reports. The co-editors-in-chief are R. Lindsay and J.A. Kanis. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 4.859, ranking it 23rd out of 116 journals in the category "Endocrinology and Metabolism".

Website http://www.springer.com/medicine/orthopedics/journal/198

