Organization Studies (OS) publishes peer-reviewed, top quality theoretical and empirical research with the aim of promoting the understanding of organizations, organizing and the organized in and between societies. OS is a multidisciplinary journal with global reach, rooted in the social sciences, inspired by diversity, comparative in outlook and open to paradigmatic plurality. It is recognized as one of the world's highest impact management journals through inclusion in the Financial Times' list of leading journals. OS is published in collaboration with EGOS, the European Group for Organizational Studies.

Publisher SAGE Country UK History 1980 - present Website http://oss.sagepub.com/ Impact factor 2.339 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA