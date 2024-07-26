Organization Studies (OS) publishes peer-reviewed, top quality theoretical and empirical research with the aim of promoting the understanding of organizations, organizing and the organized in and between societies. OS is a multidisciplinary journal with global reach, rooted in the social sciences, inspired by diversity, comparative in outlook and open to paradigmatic plurality. It is recognized as one of the world's highest impact management journals through inclusion in the Financial Times' list of leading journals. OS is published in collaboration with EGOS, the European Group for Organizational Studies.

Publisher
SAGE
Country
UK
History
1980 - present
Website
http://oss.sagepub.com/
Impact factor
2.339 (2010)

'Economic violence' caused RBS to fail, new study suggests

University academics look at bank's management and discover why the bank failed. The management style adopted by former senior executives at the Royal Bank of Scotland amounted to ’economic violence’ used to build ...

