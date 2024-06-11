Oceanography is a peer-reviewed scientific journal, published quarterly (every March, June, September, and December) by the Oceanography Society, that chronicles ocean science and its applications. Oceanography also has a special section for news and information, society meeting reports, book reviews, and shorter editor-reviewed articles on public policy an education. One section, titled "Breaking Waves," is for short papers describing novel multidisciplinary approaches to oceanographic problems. The journal and all its back issues, dating to 1988, are available both in print and in full PDF format online in the journal website's archives. Oceanography is covered in the Journal Citation Reports and the Science Citation Index Expanded.

Publisher Oceanography Society Country United States History 1988 -- present Website http://www.tos.org/oceanography/

