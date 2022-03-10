Occupational and Environmental Medicine is a monthly-published journal which covers the titular topics of occupational and environmental medicine. It contains studies and articles concerting topics related to human health and environmental topics. The journal is published by the BMJ Group, part of the British Medical Association and the publisher of BMJ; and is the official journal of the Faculty of Occupational Medicine of the Royal College of Physicians of London. First published in 1944 under founding editor Donald Hunter, its original title was British Journal of Industrial Medicine (0007-1072). It adopted its present title in 1994.

Publisher
BMJ Publishing Group
Website
http://oem.bmj.com/
Impact factor
3.302 (2008)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Lead poisoning reduced with safer mining practices

A pilot program to introduce safer mining practices in Nigerian gold mining communities has reduced blood lead levels by 32 percent, according to a study published today. This is the first study to report on a successful ...

Environment

Oct 22, 2019

0

13

Taking stock early on is crucial for working late in life

Do you want to keep working until you're 70, or even 75? Then, it's good to give this some thought before you turn 50. New research now calls for early planning, and at the same time shoots down prejudices against working ...

Social Sciences

Jun 20, 2017

0

8