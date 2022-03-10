Occupational and Environmental Medicine is a monthly-published journal which covers the titular topics of occupational and environmental medicine. It contains studies and articles concerting topics related to human health and environmental topics. The journal is published by the BMJ Group, part of the British Medical Association and the publisher of BMJ; and is the official journal of the Faculty of Occupational Medicine of the Royal College of Physicians of London. First published in 1944 under founding editor Donald Hunter, its original title was British Journal of Industrial Medicine (0007-1072). It adopted its present title in 1994.

Publisher BMJ Publishing Group Website http://oem.bmj.com/ Impact factor 3.302 (2008)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA